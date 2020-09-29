Advertisement

Eight coronavirus related deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight West Virginians have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 29, 2020, there have been 557,869 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,692 total cases and 345 deaths.

The deaths include a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Putnam County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Monroe County, and a 78-year old female from Taylor County.

There are 3,987 active cases.

The WV DHHR says 11,188 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,009), Boone (227), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (843), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (26), Fayette (629), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (382), Jackson (270), Jefferson (436), Kanawha (2,704), Lewis (38), Lincoln (171), Logan (620), Marion (284), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (425), Mineral (174), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,035), Monroe (151), Morgan (55), Nicholas (105), Ohio (374), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (576), Raleigh (526), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (34), Tyler (16), Upshur (84), Wayne (403), Webster (8), Wetzel (56), Wirt (12), Wood (374), Wyoming (118).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

