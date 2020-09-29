Advertisement

Employee at Kanawha County Ambulance tests positive for COVID-19

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A field employee with Kanawha County Ambulance has tested positive for the coronavirus, as of Tuesday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, this is the third COVID-19 case among field employees and fourth case overall, including one office worker.

“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel, responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance. All measures to clean workspaces and quarantine affected individuals are being taken,” said Monica Mason, Director of Education and Clinical Services.

