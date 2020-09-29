Advertisement

First major overhaul of Medicaid program in 15 years

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine(The Ohio Channel)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new version for Ohio’s Medicaid program.

He made the announcement during his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. DeWine says this version focuses on people and not just the business of managed care. He says this is the first major overhaul of Medicaid in 15 years.

The Department of Medicaid will also be issuing a second managed care application later this fall to specifically serve children who have complex behavioral health needs, according to Governor DeWine.

The Governor says the new managed care program for these children, called Ohio RISE, will work to build up evidence-based care coordination and behavioral health programs throughout the state, ensuring access for more children and better outcomes.

