Five COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five more cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 533 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 67 active cases.

Four additional people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 457.

Scioto County is a Level 3 or Red with the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.