Fire destroys Point Pleasant home

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A late-night fire in Point Pleasant destroys a family’s home on Cornstalk Road off of Route 35 near the Henderson area.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Chief, the fire was already fully-involved when first responders arrived at the scene.

A mother and at least two children were waiting outside the home for fire crews to arrive. There have not been any reports of injuries.

The two-story house is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department responded to the fire with the Valley Fire Department assisting.

We will following this developing story and bring you updates right here on WSAZ.com.

