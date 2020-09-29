Advertisement

Fire destroys Point Pleasant home

Fully involved fire destroys home
Fully involved fire destroys home(Tori Yorgey | Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A late-night fire in Point Pleasant destroys a family’s home on Cornstalk Road off of Route 35 near the Henderson area.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Chief, the fire was already fully-involved when first responders arrived at the scene.

A mother and at least two children were waiting outside the home for fire crews to arrive. There have not been any reports of injuries.

The two-story house is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department responded to the fire with the Valley Fire Department assisting.

