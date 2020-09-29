Health department operating with limited capacities

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Health Department will be operating with limited capacities.

According to the health department, this is because of an unintended COVID-19 exposure by one of their staff members.

The health department will be operating with limited capacities until Monday, October 5 at 8 a.m.

Officials say the building has been thoroughly disinfected by the West Virginia National Guard and all staff have undergone initial COVID-19 testing. Those results came back negative.

There will be a second round of testing later this week to provide confirmatory results so the health department can resume normal operations.

