High school football game ends early after environment turns hostile

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The high school football game Friday night between East Carter and Tolsia ended with controversy.

Monday afternoon, East Carter High School released a written statement saying the environment at the game became hostile after a series of incidents, including an on-field altercation between players, which led to multiple ejections on both teams, as well as unsportsmanlike conduct from spectators from both schools.

The East Carter administrative staff decided to stop the game and clear all the fans and spectators out of the stadium, and keep playing without them. The statement says the head coach from Tolsia was unwilling to continue the game without parents of his players present. The East Carter administration was unwilling to allow the game to continue with fans in the venue. The statement says both teams came to a mutual agreement to end the contest.

The field in Grayson only has one section of bleachers on one side of the field fans from both schools have to share.

Tolsia athletic director Wade Cyrus tells WSAZ his team had scored two touchdowns in a row when the game was called off with 39 seconds left in the third quarter, with Tolsia trailing 36-21.

He says at one point a man from the East Carter fan section went onto Tolsia’s sideline and shoved a couple Tolsia players.

The game was ruled an East Carter win.

Cyrus says the game shouldn’t count as a loss for Tolsia since there was still more than a whole quarter left in the game. He says there was no mutual agreement to end the game, and they wanted to keep playing.

He says the school will appeal if the WVSSAC doesn’t change the official result from a loss to a no-contest.

He also says the two schools will not be playing each other in any sport for the foreseeable future.

