High school suspends football until October 5

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Football operations have been suspended at Chapmanville Regional High School until October 5.

According to officials with the football team, this is because a football player came in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case on Saturday night, after the football game against Logan High School.

Officials say they are suspending football operations out of abundance of caution and safety of the players and their families.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.