Hurricane XC gets the green light!

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5 o’clock Saturday was a huge moment for many athletes in West Virginia as the latest metric map showed zero red counties. That news meant that all schools could resume practice and most can have games immediately. For counties like Putnam, they got the green light to have competitions for the first time in weeks. The cross country team spent Monday evening back together as a team with some pretty important meets in their future. WSAZ was there for that practice.

