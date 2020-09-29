Advertisement

Hurricane XC gets the green light!

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5 o’clock Saturday was a huge moment for many athletes in West Virginia as the latest metric map showed zero red counties. That news meant that all schools could resume practice and most can have games immediately. For counties like Putnam, they got the green light to have competitions for the first time in weeks. The cross country team spent Monday evening back together as a team with some pretty important meets in their future. WSAZ was there for that practice.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Hurricane XC gets back to work

Updated: 27 minutes ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

WVU football fans allowed at home games in mid-October

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The university made that announcement Monday, saying Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25% capacity on Oct. 17 when WVU hosts the Kansas Jayhawks.

Sports

Same teams still in Ky high school top 10 rankings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Pikeville, Belfry and Johnson Central still ranked #1 in latest Kentucky high school rankings

Sports

Tigers Still 2nd In Division V

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ironton Tigers still #2 in Division V

Latest News

Sports

MLB begins post-season Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
MLB's post-season starts Tuesday

Sports

Plenty of changes in latest AP Top 25

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
The latest AP Top 25 has plenty of changes from a week ago

Sports

Chapmanville beats Logan

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Chapmanville Regional beats Logan 20-6 to win season opener.

Sports

WVU Falls To Cowboys

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma State outlasts WVU

VOD Recordings

Chapmanville beats Logan

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Sports

No RED counties in WV high school sports

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
No WV counties are in the "red" after latest metric map is released