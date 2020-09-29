UPDATE | I-79 North still closed in Kanawha County after fiery crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 79 North remains closed late Monday night in the Big Chimney area after a fiery crash involving a box truck, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. Just after 11 p.m., the southbound lanes had reopened.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Big Chimney exit.

Metro 911 reports it could be an extended time before the interstate is completely back open in that area. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

Dispatchers say a vehicle fire was reported just after the crash.

Other details are unavailable at this time, including if injuries are involved.

