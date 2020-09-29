Jury selection begins for murder trial

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The jury selection is going on for a murder trial in Huntington.

Our crew in the courtroom says jury selection is slated for three hours Tuesday morning for the case of Quenton Sheffield.

Sheffield pleaded not guilty to murder and malicious wounding in March of 2018.

This is in connection to a double shooting in September of 2017. Investigators say Sheffield killed Aaron Black at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington, then shot his girlfriend Sydney Rice.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.