Advertisement

Jury selection begins for murder trial

Sheffield pleaded not guilty to murder and malicious wounding in March of 2018.
Sheffield pleaded not guilty to murder and malicious wounding in March of 2018.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The jury selection is going on for a murder trial in Huntington.

Our crew in the courtroom says jury selection is slated for three hours Tuesday morning for the case of Quenton Sheffield.

Sheffield pleaded not guilty to murder and malicious wounding in March of 2018.

This is in connection to a double shooting in September of 2017. Investigators say Sheffield killed Aaron Black at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington, then shot his girlfriend Sydney Rice.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Eight coronavirus related deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 3,987 active cases.

News

House of Delegates, District 18: Paul David Ross

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Local

Employee at Kanawha County Ambulance tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, this is the third COVID-19 case among field employees and fourth case overall, including one office worker.

News

House of Delegates, District 17: Jeanette Rowsey

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Dreary Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
After a second consecutive dry September, at least some needed rain is crossing the region before the calendar flips to October. Tony headlines the first fall rain event and its subsequent chill down.

News

Murder trial begins today in Huntington

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Shawnee sports complex reopens for conditioning

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

I79 reopens after deadly crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Local

Thousands of AEP customers are without electricity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
Thousands of AEP customers are without power this morning.