Mason County to continue with blended learning

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Right now students who chose in-person learning are physically going to school two days a week and on Monday night the board of education decided to keep it that way for now.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Mason County Board of Education voted unanimously to continue with their current blended learning for in-person students for the first nine weeks of school.

This action was decided after meeting with the Mason County Health Department last week, Superintendent Jack Cullen told WSAZ.

He said this will help with consistency for kids, parents and school staff.

Cullen also said they will continue to meet with the health department every few weeks to ensure the best safety and will re-evaluate school plan after nine weeks, around November 2, to see if they will continue with current plan or move to more days physically inside the classroom.

