Mingo County man arrested on domestic battery charges

DINGESS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mingo County has been arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Vance, 28, of Dingess, has been charged with kidnapping, strangulation, domestic battery, and malicious wouning.

The complaint says that deputies spoke with the victim about a domestic violence situation that happened last weekend.

According to the complaint, the victim was strangled, hit with closed fists, drug across a floor, and had her head struck against the post of a vehicle on Friday. The victim also said Vance allegedly threatened her with force numerous times, saying he would “kill her” if she tried to leave.

On Saturday, Vance was driving with the victim, and was allegedly still holding her against her will to leave. The victim waited for Vance to slow the vehicle down. Once the vehicle was going around 30 miles an hour, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and called 911 at a residence in Breeden.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Vance is currently being held at South Western Regional Jail.

