Advertisement

Mingo County man arrested on domestic battery charges

A man from Mingo County has been arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday afternoon.
A man from Mingo County has been arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday afternoon.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINGESS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mingo County has been arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Vance, 28, of Dingess, has been charged with kidnapping, strangulation, domestic battery, and malicious wouning.

The complaint says that deputies spoke with the victim about a domestic violence situation that happened last weekend.

According to the complaint, the victim was strangled, hit with closed fists, drug across a floor, and had her head struck against the post of a vehicle on Friday. The victim also said Vance allegedly threatened her with force numerous times, saying he would “kill her” if she tried to leave.

On Saturday, Vance was driving with the victim, and was allegedly still holding her against her will to leave. The victim waited for Vance to slow the vehicle down. Once the vehicle was going around 30 miles an hour, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and called 911 at a residence in Breeden.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Vance is currently being held at South Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More than 40 asked to quarantine after two COVID-19 cases at Huntington High School

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say two students who tested positive for COVID-19 last attended class Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Local

Second highest total of new positive cases in Kentucky

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
157 are kids under the age of 18 year old.

Local

COVID-19 related death in Meigs County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.

Local

Woman charged with DUI causing death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened on Monday.

Latest News

Local

Health department operating with limited capacities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the health department, this is because of an unintended COVID-19 exposure by one of their staff members.

Local

First major overhaul of Medicaid program in 15 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement during his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

News

Decision 2020: Preview of first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

High school suspends football until October 5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials with the football team, this is because a football player came in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case on Saturday night.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for Huntington Council-At-Large

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate for Huntington Council-At-Large was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including goals and priorities for the city of Huntington, top two problems in the city and dealing with the issues of dilapidated housing.

Local

37 deaths COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 152,907 total reported cases since the start of the pandemic.