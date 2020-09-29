More than 40 asked to quarantine after two COVID-19 cases at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thirty-four students and seven staff at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine after two positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Tuesday, saying two students have the virus.

School officials say both students last attended class Tuesday, Sept. 22, and contact tracing is underway.

Anyone who came into direct contact with the two students has been notified to quarantine.

School officials say others should not be affected due to social distancing and other safety measures put in place.

Huntington High remains open on a blended-learning schedule.

