Point Pleasant family loses home in fire; neighbors pitch in to help

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family in Point Pleasant is left without a home after a fire destroyed it Monday night.

George Jones, a neighbor, rushed down the hill Monday night when he got the call about a house fire on Cornstalk Road.

He watched as his neighbor’s house went up in flames, and all he could think about was the family with three children who lived inside.

“Her little kids,” Jones said. “When I was coming over the hill, I thought of her little kids and I was praying everything was alright with them.”

Jones said his daughter, who lives next door, was the one who called 911. When she saw the flames, she then called him.

“She called me and I was down here in two minutes, and it was already engulfed. It went up fast,” Jones said.

He said the fire burned for a half hour before firefighters were able to get on scene.

“The fire had hit the power line, and her lights went out, and there was a big explosion,” Jones said.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department said the family got out safely, and no one was hurt.

Jones said he has not seen flames that high before.

“I’m 60-something years old and I have never seen a fire like that ever,” Jones said.

Firefighters said the home was destroyed.

Jones said the family needs help, and people up and down Cornstalk Road are pitching in.

“We are pitching in to help her out everybody out here is,” he said. “They need clothes bad, clothes, school work, school books, paper, pencils”

Jones is hoping to do anything he can to help his neighbors in a time of need.

Tuesday afternoon, firefighters came back out after the flames rekindled. They said it is still unknown how the fire started.

