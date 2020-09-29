Advertisement

Point Pleasant family loses home in fire; neighbors pitch in to help

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family in Point Pleasant is left without a home after a fire destroyed it Monday night.

George Jones, a neighbor, rushed down the hill Monday night when he got the call about a house fire on Cornstalk Road.

He watched as his neighbor’s house went up in flames, and all he could think about was the family with three children who lived inside.

“Her little kids,” Jones said. “When I was coming over the hill, I thought of her little kids and I was praying everything was alright with them.”

Jones said his daughter, who lives next door, was the one who called 911. When she saw the flames, she then called him.

“She called me and I was down here in two minutes, and it was already engulfed. It went up fast,” Jones said.

He said the fire burned for a half hour before firefighters were able to get on scene.

“The fire had hit the power line, and her lights went out, and there was a big explosion,” Jones said.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department said the family got out safely, and no one was hurt.

Jones said he has not seen flames that high before.

“I’m 60-something years old and I have never seen a fire like that ever,” Jones said.

Firefighters said the home was destroyed.

Jones said the family needs help, and people up and down Cornstalk Road are pitching in.

“We are pitching in to help her out everybody out here is,” he said. “They need clothes bad, clothes, school work, school books, paper, pencils”

Jones is hoping to do anything he can to help his neighbors in a time of need.

Tuesday afternoon, firefighters came back out after the flames rekindled. They said it is still unknown how the fire started.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisa planning to build riverwalk trail along Big Sandy River

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The riverfront project is a half-mile paved walking and biking trail that stretches from the Locks and Dam at Lockview Park to the Louisa Boat Ramp located behind the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Video

Free flu shots at Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Free flu shots at Cabell-Huntington Health Department

News

South floyd laundry program

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

DEA serves federal search warrant, seizes evidence from Huntington home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent tells WSAZ they got on scene around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

Video

The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute

Local

WVEA to take legal action against state regarding COVID-19 metrics map

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health," the WVEA states.

News

COVID-19 testing events set for the week in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
It’s part of a three-week effort to expand testing throughout the county.

Local

Coronavirus death reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 2,797 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

Local

More than 40 asked to quarantine after two COVID-19 cases at Huntington High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say two students who tested positive for COVID-19 last attended class Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Local

Second highest total of new positive cases in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
157 are kids under the age of 18 year old.