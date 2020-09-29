Rains break dry spell, usher in cool fall air

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -First Fall Rains break dry spell

The dryness of September took a night off on Monday as gusty showers crossed the region. While not excessively hard, a few hours of evening rain did assure the region of a cleansing of the interstates where grease and grime had accumulated over the past 2 parched weeks. Overnight these rains will be shifting away from the Ohio and Big Sandy Valleys as they park out in eastern WV and the southern Coalfields. Left behind will be an air mass that is twenty degrees cooler than Monday. The grey, overcast skies that drape the region will remind us of the dull, dreary days of November ahead. Tuesday’s rain pattern will start out misty and spotty in the morning before an afternoon influx of southern moisture will re-build the coverage and intensity of the afternoon rain. By Wednesday morning the rain will be long gone with most rain buckets having measured a 2 day total of a quarter to one inch. In some cases as much rain will fall in 30 hours as fell in the first 27 days of the month. The other big weather story will be the arrival of the coolest air of the season SO FAR! Tuesday’s high will likely be the midnight temperature near 60 with daytime readings stuck in the 50s. By late week, drying western winds will support warming sunshine with Sunday already looking to the better of the weekend (October),

