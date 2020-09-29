Advertisement

Rains break dry spell, usher in cool fall air

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The dryness of September took a night off on Monday as gusty showers crossed the region. While not excessively hard, a few hours of evening rain did assure the region of a cleansing of the interstates where grease and grime had accumulated over the past 2 parched weeks. Overnight these rains will be shifting away from the Ohio and Big Sandy Valleys as they park out in eastern WV and the southern Coalfields. Left behind will be an air mass that is twenty degrees cooler than Monday. The grey, overcast skies that drape the region will remind us of the dull, dreary days of November ahead. Tuesday’s rain pattern will start out misty and spotty in the morning before an afternoon influx of southern moisture will re-build the coverage and intensity of the afternoon rain. By Wednesday morning the rain will be long gone with most rain buckets having measured a 2 day total of a quarter to one inch. In some cases as much rain will fall in 30 hours as fell in the first 27 days of the month. The other big weather story will be the arrival of the coolest air of the season SO FAR! Tuesday’s high will likely be the midnight temperature near 60 with daytime readings stuck in the 50s. By late week, drying western winds will support warming sunshine with Sunday already looking to the better of the weekend (October),

First Warning Forecast | A Summery Feel, But...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Monday will be the warmest day across the Tri-State for the foreseeable future as highs reach the 80s. After that, two cold fronts crossing the region this week will bring much cooler temperatures. These fronts will also be accompanied by the opportunity for showers, putting an end to a two-week dry stretch.

Updated: 14 hours ago

First Warning Forecast | Warmth holds on just slightly longer

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The summery feel across our region will last only two more days, then a pair of cold fronts crossing this upcoming week bring the fall chill back. The cooler temperatures will also be accompanied by increased rain chances.

First Warning Forecast | Warmer temperatures this weekend, dry streak continues

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Most locations across the region are nearing two weeks without any rainfall, and the dry streak continues this weekend. Temperatures will be more reminiscent of summer as highs reach the 80s. By next week, there is finally a decent chance for some rain across the Tri-State, along with much cooler - and certainly more fall-like - temperatures.

First Warning Forecast | Most Of The Sun, With None Of The Chill

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
After several days in a row of cooler-than-average temperatures, a decent warm-up is in store for the weekend. However, this will be followed by another blast of chillier air by the middle of next week. This cool air will also be accompanied by better chances for rain, certainly more than what the remnants of “Beta” have brought to the region.

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT

First Warning Forecast | Rain Makes An Approach

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT