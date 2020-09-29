Advertisement

Second highest total of new positive cases in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Tuesday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state is reporting its highest total of new positive coronavirus cases since March 6.

Gov. Beshear says there are 1,018 new positive cases as of Tuesday, September 29.

157 are kids under the age of 18 year old.

Eight more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

There have been 1,170 total deaths and 67,856 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More than 40 asked to quarantine after two COVID-19 cases at Huntington High School

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say two students who tested positive for COVID-19 last attended class Tuesday, Sept. 22.

News

Mingo County man arrested on domestic battery charges

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man from Mingo County has been arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday afternoon.

Local

COVID-19 related death in Meigs County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.

Local

Woman charged with DUI causing death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened on Monday.

Latest News

Local

Health department operating with limited capacities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the health department, this is because of an unintended COVID-19 exposure by one of their staff members.

Local

First major overhaul of Medicaid program in 15 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement during his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

News

Decision 2020: Preview of first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

High school suspends football until October 5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials with the football team, this is because a football player came in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case on Saturday night.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for Huntington Council-At-Large

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate for Huntington Council-At-Large was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including goals and priorities for the city of Huntington, top two problems in the city and dealing with the issues of dilapidated housing.

Local

37 deaths COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 152,907 total reported cases since the start of the pandemic.