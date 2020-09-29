Second highest total of new positive cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state is reporting its highest total of new positive coronavirus cases since March 6.

Gov. Beshear says there are 1,018 new positive cases as of Tuesday, September 29.

157 are kids under the age of 18 year old.

Eight more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

There have been 1,170 total deaths and 67,856 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

