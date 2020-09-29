Advertisement

Spencer Elementary School closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

School officials say they are closing Tuesday out of abundance of caution and to allow thorough and complete contact tracing and cleaning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spencer Elementary School is closed Tuesday, September 29, due to COVID-19.

According to Roane County Schools, there were two confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus associated with the elementary school. The individuals, a student and a staff member, are from the same family and were not at school Monday.

They are working with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and those who have came in contact with the positive individuals will be notified.

