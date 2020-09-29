Spencer Elementary School closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spencer Elementary School is closed Tuesday, September 29, due to COVID-19.

According to Roane County Schools, there were two confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus associated with the elementary school. The individuals, a student and a staff member, are from the same family and were not at school Monday.

School officials say they are closing Tuesday out of abundance of caution and to allow thorough and complete contact tracing and cleaning.

They are working with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and those who have came in contact with the positive individuals will be notified.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.