Spring Valley tops Class AAA Rankings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a new number one team in Class AAA football and unfortunately, Spring Valley doesn’t get a chance to defend that ranking this Friday night. The Timberwolves received enough computer points to be the top team but with Wayne County being in the orange in the latest WV metric map, their game with Huntington has been canceled. Cabell Midland is second and they finally get to play again after two weeks and so is Hurricane who was in the red for some time as well.

Here’s the full rankings in all three classes.

CLASS AAA

1 SPRING VALLEY

2 CABELL MIDLAND

3 HURRICANE

4 BRIDGEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

5 SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL

6 MUSSELMAN

7 JOHN MARSHALL

7 WHEELING PARK

9 GREENBRIER EAST

10 RIPLEY

11 PARKERSBURG

12 MARTINSBURG

13 HAMPSHIRE

14 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

15 JEFFERSON

16 PRINCETON SENIOR

17 Brooke High School

17 PARKERSBURG SOUTH

17 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

20 BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR

21 WOODROW WILSON

21 PRESTON HIGH SCHOOL

21 HUNTINGTON

21 HEDGESVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AA

1 BLUEFIELD

2 OAK GLEN HIGH SCHOOL

3 FRANKFORT

4 Lewis County

5 Chapmanville Regional High School

5 LIBERTY (Raleigh)

7 NORTH MARION

8 ROBERT C. BYRD

8 POCA

8 KEYSER

11 CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOO

12 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR

13 POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

13 LIBERTY (Harrison)

15 ELKINS

16 WESTSIDE

16 LINCOLN

18 SHADY SPRING

19 WAYNE

19 BRAXTON COUNTY

21 GRAFTON1

21 FAIRMONT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

23 SCOTT

24 NICHOLAS COUNTY

25 EAST FAIRMONT

26 PIKEVIEW

26 ROANE COUNTY

28 WEIR

28 BERKELEY SPRINGS

28 PHILIP BARBOUR HIGH SCHOOL

28 LOGAN

28 WYOMING EAST

CLASS A

1 ST. MARYS

1 DODDRIDGE COUNTY

3 TUG VALLEY

3 GREENBRIER WEST

5 WIRT COUNTY

6 TYGARTS VALLEY Middle/Senior High

7 PETERSBURG

8 JAMES MONROE

8 BUFFALO

10 SUMMERS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

11 TOLSIA

11 EAST HARDY

11 WILLIAMSTOWN

14 SHERMAN

15 RIVER VIEW

16 MOOREFIELD

17 RITCHIE COUNTY

17 WHEELING CENTRAL CATHOLIC

19 MADONNA

19 TYLER CONSOLIDATED

19 CAMERON

19 POCAHONTAS COUNTY

19 GILMER COUNTY

24 PENDLETON COUNTY

24 VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

26 MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL

27 VALLEY (Wetzel)

28 WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

28 SOUTH HARRISON

28 RICHWOOD

31 WEBSTER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

31 TUCKER COUNTY

31 RAVENSWOOD

31 PADEN CITY HIGH SCHOOL

31 MOUNT VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

31 MONTCALM

31 MAN HIGH SCHOOL

31 HUNDRED

31 HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

31 CALHOUN COUNTY MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

