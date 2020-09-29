Advertisement

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Jack Wilson, 71, poses for a photo at a firing range outside his home in Granbury, Texas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Wilson trains the volunteer security team of the West Freeway Church of Christ, where a gunman shot two people Sunday before being shot by Wilson.
Jack Wilson, 71, poses for a photo at a firing range outside his home in Granbury, Texas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Wilson trains the volunteer security team of the West Freeway Church of Christ, where a gunman shot two people Sunday before being shot by Wilson.(Jake Bleiberg | AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people in late December at a Fort Worth-area church.

Jack Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

He fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot another security volunteer and a communion server.

The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announces $574 million for road, bridge repairs

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Court pick Barrett visits Senate ahead of confirmation fight

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.

National

GRAPHIC: Police investigating Florida man caught on camera punching dog

Updated: moments ago
|
By Miranda Christian
Authorities in Florida are looking into allegations of animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media showing a man punching his dog.

National

Police investigate Florida man punching dog

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Police in Florida are investigating a video showing a man punching a dog.

News

Huntington Council-At-Large: Bob Bailey

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Suspect claims prophet caricatures prompted Paris stabbings

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he acted out of anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by the satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said Tuesday.

National

Life gave him lemons, so he made kimchi

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KMGH Staff
A Colorado man made a rebound with a new food-based business after having trouble in the job market.

News

House of Delegates, District 16: John Mandt, Jr.

Updated: 33 minutes ago

National

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

Video

Grindstone Coffee in the kitchen on Studio 3

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Grindstone Coffee in the kitchen on Studio 3

National

Police officer frees skunk with container stuck on head

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The black and white critter had gotten its head stuck in a container and couldn’t seem to get it off.