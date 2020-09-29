Thousands of AEP customers are without electricity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several AEP customers are without electricity this Tuesday morning.

According to the AEP website, 3,459 are without power in Kanawha County.

It also shows 2,497 are without electricity in Cabell County.

A Cabell County 911 dispatcher said most of them are in the Barboursville area.

No word yet on what caused the power outages.

AEP crews are working to restore electricity.

Ona Elementary and Cabell Midland High School are closed Tuesday due to the power outage.

A Cabell County Schools spokesperson says students will be learning remotely and that assignments should be uploaded by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.