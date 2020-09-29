Woman charged with DUI causing death

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested in a deadly DUI crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Seanna Rose Starr, 21, of Delbarton, is charged with DUI causing death, and driving revoked DUI.

Investigators say the crash happened Monday on U.S. Route 52 near Williamson.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say gouge marks at the area of the crash indicated the driver of an SUV headed southbound crossed into the northbound lane and hit a car driven by Brenda Farrell.

Farrell died from her injuries sustained in the crash, according to WVSP.

Troopers say when they spoke to the two people in the SUV, they noticed a smell of alcohol. When they were asked who had been driving, a passenger told them she had been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Investigators then spoke with a witness who was on scene shortly after the crash happened. The witness told investigators they helped Starr get out of the driver’s seat and saw the passenger in the passenger’s seat.

When investigators confronted Starr with the witness statement, they say she admitted to having been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Troopers say Starr showed signs of impairment on all three field sobriety tests. On the portable breath test, investigators say she tested a BAC of .255. That’s more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Starr was taken into custody and taken to the Mingo County Court House. She was then given another test, where her BAC registered at .273.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers also conducted a DMV inquiry and found Starr’s license was revoked for a prior DUI from August 2019. Starr would have been 20 years old at that time.

