WSAZ Investigates | West Virginia Attorney General receives more complaints following Renovation Rip-Off

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since WSAZ aired our initial story, Renovation Rip-Off on Aug. 27, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received five additional complaints about Robert Eugene Jones, owner and operator of ‘A Personal Services.’

Four of those complaints, are directly related to our coverage.

Our previous reporting indicated Jones had racked up 10 complaints into the West Virginia AG’s office. Now that total is at least 15. His previous business name, H.R. Services which he used from 2010-2012, garnered 16 complaints into the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

His trial that was set to begin Tuesday in Jackson County has now been delayed until later this year.

As part of a restraining order filed in Putnam County by the state, Jones’ website has now been removed from online searches and he is prohibited from conducting contracting work while legal cases are ongoing.

