Advertisement

WSAZ Investigates | West Virginia Attorney General receives more complaints following Renovation Rip-Off

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since WSAZ aired our initial story, Renovation Rip-Off on Aug. 27, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received five additional complaints about Robert Eugene Jones, owner and operator of ‘A Personal Services.’

Four of those complaints, are directly related to our coverage.

Our previous reporting indicated Jones had racked up 10 complaints into the West Virginia AG’s office. Now that total is at least 15. His previous business name, H.R. Services which he used from 2010-2012, garnered 16 complaints into the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

His trial that was set to begin Tuesday in Jackson County has now been delayed until later this year.

As part of a restraining order filed in Putnam County by the state, Jones’ website has now been removed from online searches and he is prohibited from conducting contracting work while legal cases are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Hurricane XC gets back to work

Updated: 28 minutes ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

High school football game ends early after environment turns hostile

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
A high school football game was called off in the third quarter due to problems with spectators from both schools, according to a statement from East Carter High School.

Local

UPDATE | I-79 North still closed in Kanawha County after fiery crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the Big Chimney area.

News

First day of in-person classes take place in Putnam County

Updated: 1 hours ago
After turning yellow on the state COVID-19 metrics map, students in Putnam County, West Virginia, were allowed Monday to attend classes in-person.

Latest News

Local

Ky. Labor Cabinet says no plans for in-person unemployment events as rates rise in eastern parts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Despite unemployment rates the highest in eastern Kentucky, and many telling WSAZ they have waited months for their benefits, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet says there are no immediate plans to hold pop-up events across the state.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 456 new cases, five more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The state’s overall death toll since the pandemic began is 1,162 people.

News

New Highlawn Elementary School opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new Highlawn Elementary School opened Monday in Huntington, West Virginia.

Forecast

Rains break dry spell, usher in cool fall air

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
After a second consecutive dry September, at least some needed rain is crossing the region before the calendar flips to October. Tony headlines the first fall rain event and its subsequent chill down.

News

One dead following shooting in Jackson County, W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened on Sugar Creek Road.

News

Football game between East Carter and Tolsia ends early after environment turns hostile

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The football game was called off in the third quarter.