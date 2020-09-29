WSAZ Now Desk | Preview of first presidential debate with Gray DC Bureau

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off for the first time Tuesday night in a debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

This is the first of three debates between the two set before election day.

Kyle Midura from the Gray DC Bureau joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk with a preview of what to expect and if presidential debates help to sway voters before heading to the polls.

WSAZ will have live coverage of the debate beginning at 9 p.m.

