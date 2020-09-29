WSAZ Now Desk | Salvation Army Angel Tree sign-ups underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sign-ups are underway for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree program typically serves over 2,500 of children in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, and Wayne Counties. However, Capt. Liz Blusiewicz says they expect to serve more because of the pandemic.

Capt. Blusiewicz joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about changes to sign-ups and donations because of the pandemic.

If you are interested in adopting a child, click here. If you need more information about the program or are needing a little help putting presents under the tree this year, follow this link.

