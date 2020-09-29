CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Education Association says it plans to take legal action against state officials, saying the safety of students and public school employees is in jeopardy because of the state’s COVID-19 metrics map.

The education union made that announcement Tuesday, saying its lawyers will be filing an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court in the next few days.

WVEA President Dale Lee drafted a lengthy statement outlining his organization’s concerns.

It reads in part, "Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map. As each rendition failed to provide the desired results sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made.

“The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health.”

It goes on to say, “Listening to the comments from the governor and his health advisors, the focus has clearly been on getting teams back on the playing field and getting students in school.”

WSAZ reached out to Gov. Jim Justice who said he had no comment Tuesday evening.

WVEA to take legal action against state regarding COVID-19 metrics map (WSAZ)

We will have more on this developing story. To see the complete statement, tap or click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.