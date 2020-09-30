3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

Health officials say the cases involve an 83-year-old man and two 58-year-old women.

Since the pandemic began in early spring, there have been 435 positive cases, 285 which have recovered.

One hundred forty-four cases remain active, and there have been six deaths.

