Advertisement

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County, Kentucky.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

Health officials say the cases involve an 83-year-old man and two 58-year-old women.

Since the pandemic began in early spring, there have been 435 positive cases, 285 which have recovered.

One hundred forty-four cases remain active, and there have been six deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing events set for the week in Kanawha County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has set up COVID-19 testing events for the week as part of a three-week effort to expand testing in the county.

News

Cabell-Huntington Health Department offers free flu shots

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is offering free flu shots three days this week.

News

WVEA to take legal action against state regarding COVID-19 metrics map

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The WVEA says says the latest changes to the map create an illusion of how safe some counties really are.

Video

Deputies: Woman jumps from moving car after being kidnapped

Updated: 1 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Latest News

Video

Charleston man arrested on child neglect charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News

Louisa planning to build riverwalk trail along Big Sandy River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The riverfront project is a half-mile paved walking and biking trail that stretches from the Locks and Dam at Lockview Park to the Louisa Boat Ramp located behind the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Video

Free flu shots at Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
Free flu shots at Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Local

Point Pleasant family loses home in fire; neighbors pitch in to help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
“We are pitching in to help her out; everybody out here is,” said neighbor George Jones.

News

South floyd laundry program

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

DEA serves federal search warrant, seizes evidence from Huntington home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent tells WSAZ they got on scene around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.