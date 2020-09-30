Advertisement

AFT-WV: School re-entry metrics map putting public’s lives in danger

AFT-WV, West Virginia’s largest education union, has expressed a loss of confidence in the state’s school re-entry metrics map, saying it’s putting people’s lives in danger.
AFT-WV, West Virginia's largest education union, has expressed a loss of confidence in the state's school re-entry metrics map, saying it's putting people's lives in danger.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia’s largest education union has expressed a loss of confidence in the state’s school re-entry metrics map, saying it’s putting people’s lives in danger.

The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia (AFT-WV) made that announcement Wednesday, adding that it’s considering its next steps.

The union said Gov. Jim Justice has been inconsistent in his COVID-19 response.

“The Governor continues to cherry-pick the portions of AFT’s public health guidance document to suit his own agenda,” AFT-WV said in a statement. “Quite frankly, this shouldn’t surprise us given his habit of changing the rules midstream. In less than a month, he has altered the color-coded map to the point where it is no longer trusted by the public, school employees or nationally recognized public health experts.”

Wednesday’s announcement follows a similar announcement Tuesday by the West Virginia Education Association, which said it will file a legal injunction against Justice and other state officials.

WSAZ reached out to the governor Tuesday evening, who responded he had no comment at that time.

“The public no longer trusts the Governor’s map. In grading the Governor’s performance on this critical test, he receives an F. He is failing to keep West Virginians safe,” stated AFT-WV President Fred Albert.

Tap or click here to see the AFT-WV’s complete statement.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

