COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another resident in Boyd County has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 63-year-old woman passed away. This brings the total number of deaths to ten.

There are also five new positive cases.

As of September 30, there have been 495 total positive coronavirus cases.

12 additional individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 374.

