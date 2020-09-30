Advertisement

Five coronavirus deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 30, 2020, there have been 561,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,848 total cases and 350 deaths.

The deaths include a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (81), Berkeley (1,025), Boone (232), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (852), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (27), Fayette (630), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (128), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (392), Jackson (271), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,747), Lewis (38), Lincoln (172), Logan (622), Marion (285), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (427), Mineral (174), Mingo (385), Monongalia (2,049), Monroe (151), Morgan (56), Nicholas (112), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (583), Raleigh (528), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (53), Summers (55), Taylor (129), Tucker (35), Tyler (16), Upshur (87), Wayne (406), Webster (7), Wetzel (58), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (119).

