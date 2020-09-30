Advertisement

Man sentenced to two life sentences in deadly double Nicholas County shooting

A man from Nicholas County, West Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday to two life sentences without mercy in a double deadly shooting from last year, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Nicholas County was sentenced Wednesday to two life sentences without mercy in a double deadly shooting from last year, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Roger D. Blankenship Sr. of Swiss had pleaded no contest to two counts of murder.

Killed in the April 2019 shooting were Blankenship’s wife, Ilene Blankenship, and Douglas P. Hypes.

The incident happened in April 2019 in the 40 block of Twin Elms Drive in the Drennen area.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Blankenship was sentenced by Circuit Judge Stephen Callaghan.

