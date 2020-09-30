More than 40 students and Cabell County Schools staff to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 40 students and staff from two Cabell County schools have been asked to quarantine after exposure to a student with COVID-19.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Wednesday. It says the quarantine affects 34 students from Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCCTC), three CCCTC instructors, five students from Cabell Midland High School and a Cabell Midland teacher.

School officials say the student who tested positive last attended class Monday, Sept. 21.

Anyone in direct contact with the student has been asked to quarantine.

School officials say the three CCCTC instructors will teach remotely from home during the quarantine.

Both schools remain open on a blended learning schedule.

