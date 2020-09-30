Advertisement

More than 40 students and Cabell County Schools staff to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

More than 40 students and staff from two Cabell County schools have been asked to quarantine after exposure to a student with COVID-19.
More than 40 students and staff from two Cabell County schools have been asked to quarantine after exposure to a student with COVID-19.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 40 students and staff from two Cabell County schools have been asked to quarantine after exposure to a student with COVID-19.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Wednesday. It says the quarantine affects 34 students from Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCCTC), three CCCTC instructors, five students from Cabell Midland High School and a Cabell Midland teacher.

School officials say the student who tested positive last attended class Monday, Sept. 21.

Anyone in direct contact with the student has been asked to quarantine.

School officials say the three CCCTC instructors will teach remotely from home during the quarantine.

Both schools remain open on a blended learning schedule.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Soldier’s final homecoming surprises daughter

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
U.S. Army soldier Clifford Hankins surprises his daughter at school after returning home from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

News

Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
While it’s important to keep a mask virtually everywhere, officials say the rearview mirror is not the place for them.

News

President Trump claims West Virginia mailmen stealing election ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago

Video

You can own a piece of Kings Island's 'Vortex'

Updated: 2 hours ago
You can own a piece of Kings Island's 'Vortex'

Latest News

Studio 3

We Can Climb with Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Maureen Runyon on Studio 3.

Studio 3

A taste of girl scouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland on Studio 3.

Local

AFT-WV: School re-entry metrics map putting public’s lives in danger

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The union said Gov. Jim Justice has been inconsistent in his COVID-19 response.

Local

Over 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row in Ky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says this is the first time since March 6 that there have been over 1,000 new cases two consecutive days.

Local

COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are also five new positive cases

Local

Man sentenced to two life sentences in deadly double Nicholas County shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Roger D. Blankenship Sr. of Swiss had pleaded no contest to two counts of murder.