Advertisement

Outdoor dining extended through October

This is to allow additional outdoor dining.
This is to allow additional outdoor dining.(City of Charleston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says that blocks of Capitol and Hale Streets will remain closed through the end of October.

This is to allow additional outdoor dining.

Mayor Goodwin made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“As fall weather arrives, we remain committed to working with our restaurants to provide opportunities for outdoor dining. We will closely monitor the weather forecasts to see if outdoor dining is a viable option on a week by week basis,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As I have said, things surrounding COVID-19 change daily and we must remain nimble in reacting to those changes. Conversations will continue with small business owners in order to help them as much as possible moving forward.”

The streets will be closed each Friday from 7 a.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m.

Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open. Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street while the roads are closed.

The city also says that Kanawha Boulevard will also continue to be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street each Sunday in September. All lanes will close at 8 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m.

Restaurants will provide tables, chairs and tents for customers. Officials say the items will be sanitized and meet the health department guidelines.

“We have seen families and individuals use the boulevard week after week for socially distant exercise,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As we see cases in Kanawha County rise, it is important that we continue to offer this safe space for people to walk, bike and run.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

President Trump mentions West Virginia ballots during presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WDTV News Staff
During the presidential debate, President Donald Trump says mailmen in West Virginia sold ballots.

Video

President Trump mentions W.Va. during presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump mentions W.Va. during presidential debate

Local

Five coronavirus deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 30, 2020, there have been 561,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | September Ends On A High Note

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The month of September will go out in style. Tony hawks a B & B, blue and breezy, forecast.

Latest News

National

Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 74-year-old president and the 77-year-old former vice president are similar in age, and they share a mutual dislike. But they differ starkly in style and substance. All of that was evident from the outset.

News

Day 2 set for Huntington murder trial

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Masks on rear view mirrors can get you cited

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Farmers to Families food box handout today

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Video

Charleston business gives donation to Union Mission

Updated: 13 hours ago
Charleston business gives donation to Union Mission

Video

2021 W.Va. teacher of the year announced

Updated: 13 hours ago
2021 W.Va. teacher of the year announced