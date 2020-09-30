Outdoor dining extended through October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says that blocks of Capitol and Hale Streets will remain closed through the end of October.

This is to allow additional outdoor dining.

Mayor Goodwin made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“As fall weather arrives, we remain committed to working with our restaurants to provide opportunities for outdoor dining. We will closely monitor the weather forecasts to see if outdoor dining is a viable option on a week by week basis,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As I have said, things surrounding COVID-19 change daily and we must remain nimble in reacting to those changes. Conversations will continue with small business owners in order to help them as much as possible moving forward.”

The streets will be closed each Friday from 7 a.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m.

Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open. Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street while the roads are closed.

The city also says that Kanawha Boulevard will also continue to be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street each Sunday in September. All lanes will close at 8 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m.

Restaurants will provide tables, chairs and tents for customers. Officials say the items will be sanitized and meet the health department guidelines.

“We have seen families and individuals use the boulevard week after week for socially distant exercise,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As we see cases in Kanawha County rise, it is important that we continue to offer this safe space for people to walk, bike and run.”

