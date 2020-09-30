Advertisement

Over 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row in Ky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says this is the first time since March 6 that there have been over 1,000 new cases two consecutive days.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says this is the first time since March 6 that there have been over 1,000 new cases two consecutive days.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Frankfort, Ky. (WSAZ) - Over 1,000 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says this is the first time since March 6 that there have been over 1,000 new cases two consecutive days.

According to Governor Beshear, there are 1004 new cases. 154 of those are kids 18-years-old and younger.

Four more Kentuckians have died in connection to the virus.

There are 68,840 total cases in the bluegrass state.

11,840 people have recovered.

Governor Beshear also announced the extension of a program for mail-in renewal of certain driver’s licenses.

A new Official order from Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the mail option was extended to licenses with an expiration date as late as February 28, 2021 with all renewals to be processed by March 31, 2021.

Before Wednesday, the cutoff was September 30, 2020.

This option applies to operator licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired – or will expire – or were lost or stolen during the period of March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

In order to be eligible, drivers must not require testing or retesting.

You can apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in the county you live in.

The mail-in option does not apply to those who have REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards. Those must be renewed in person at a KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office.

For more information, click here.

