Planning for college

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A new study from Fidelity Investments reveals parents are concerned about COVID-19′s impact on their ability to save for college.

Despite these concerns, most families are continuing to stash money away for their child’s college education.

John Boroff shares what’s keeping parents motivated, and what can those struggling financially during the pandemic do to get better prepared.

