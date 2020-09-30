Advertisement

Plans in the works to build new Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department in spring of 2021

The mayor says the hope is to start work on the new fire department in the spring of 2021.
The mayor says the hope is to start work on the new fire department in the spring of 2021.
The mayor says the hope is to start work on the new fire department in the spring of 2021.(WSAZ)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Plans are in the works to build a new Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department. Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards broke the news exclusively on the WSAZ Now Desk with Taylor Eaton on Wednesday.

The mayor says the hope is to start work on the new fire department in the spring of 2021.

He says more information will be coming soon, but that the city is working to secure a location for the new multi-million dollar facility.

The current fire department is located along Main Street in Hurricane.

WSAZ spoke with Fire Chief Deron Wilkes about the new department. “We are excited,” said Chief Wilkes. “This will give us the opportunity to grow as the community grows.”

Wilkes says the current fire department was built in the mid-70s. He says it has served the department well since then, but Wilkes says the department has grown ‘leaps and bounds’ along with the call volume and a new building is needed.

The mayor says the city is also working on a huge expansion project at Hurricane Bridge Park, which is located off of Midland Trail, just past Hurricane Middle School. He says more details will be coming on that very soon as well.

He says the goal is to have that park complete in the next couple of years.

“Things are happening here in Hurricane,” Mayor Edwards said on the WSAZ Now Desk. “It’s good. We feel really good about all of this.”

