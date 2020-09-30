President Trump mentions West Virginia ballots during presidential debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the presidential debate, President Donald Trump says mailmen in West Virginia sold ballots.

“You either do Chris, a solicited ballot, where you’re sending it in, they’re sending it back, and you’re sending... They have mailmen with lots of... Did you see what’s going on? Take a look at West Virginia. Mailmen, selling the ballots. They’re being sold. They’re being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country," says President Trump.

W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner says that West Virginia experienced a unique circumstance where a postal carrier altered absentee ballot applications, not ballots.

A mail carrier was facing charges in May in connection to the manipulation of absentee voter requests. According to Warner, The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV prosecuted the case, and in July, the postal carrier pleaded guilty.

"The timely prosecution of election fraud in the 2020 Primary election cycle in West Virginia shows that we take election fraud seriously, that the system we have in place works well. Voters should be confident that this election will be safe, secure, and fair,” said Warner.

Warner also says that he shares the President’s concern over the potential for increased election fraud with the increase in absentee voting and in those vote-by-mail-only states where millions of ballots are mailed to voters who haven’t requested them.

According to Warner, states can mitigate the increase of possible election fraud with effective strategies to deter, investigate and prosecute those who would attempt to cheat.

“We have conducted extensive training with clerks and election officials, covering everything from cyber security, to continuity of operations, to preventing and detecting fraud. This was a prime example of a dedicated clerk, closely watching her election process, and quickly reporting an anomaly as she had been trained to do. The system worked, and we were able to rapidly assure the voters of West Virginia that the election was secure,” Warner said.

