Pumpkin House event cancelled in Kenova

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another rite of fall in our region.

The Kenova Pumpkin House posted Tuesday night on its Facebook page that the event is cancelled this year.

“We feel sad too," the post states. "We have tried to find a way to safely host the Pumpkin House this year, but with over 10,000 visitors each year, there is no way to safely host the display due to COVID and the current social distancing restrictions for gatherings and events.”

The annual event along Beech Street has gained national acclaim, having been featured on HGTV among other major media outlets.

“The Pumpkin House is something we plan for and look forward to creating all year long and this decision was not made lightly,” according to the Facebook post. “We appreciate everyone who has volunteered their time or visited the display over the years and sincerely hope we can host the display again in 2021.”

