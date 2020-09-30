September ends in blaze of glory

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a Tuesday long “gloom fest” of clouds and showers, drier and warmer air is set to return. The two day rainfall averaged .5″-.75″, a welcome respite from the parched dryness of September.

Overnight showers will be departing and with them so goes the persistent cloud cover. So by first light of Wednesday, the sun will shine through Ohio and my old Kentucky home. Even in mountainous West Virginia where clouds may linger until just after dawn, the trend toward brighter skies will swoop in quickly.

Then aided by a double whammy of warming winds and lots of sunshine, the midday and afternoon air will feel rather pleasant. So the coolness of dawn (lows 45-50) will succumb to the warmth of afternoon (highs near 70).

At this time of year the wind is just as important as the sun in raising the temperature since after all the sun has lost its summer luster. For Oct. 1, (Thursday) the sun is as strong as it is in early March.

Looking ahead while a passing shower can occur at night, overall weather-wise clear sailing for outdoor plans with rain free conditions until Sunday night and Monday. Highs mainly in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.