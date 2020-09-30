Advertisement

September ends in blaze of glory

Hump day turns blue and breezy
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a Tuesday long “gloom fest” of clouds and showers, drier and warmer air is set to return. The two day rainfall averaged .5″-.75″, a welcome respite from the parched dryness of September.

Overnight showers will be departing and with them so goes the persistent cloud cover. So by first light of Wednesday, the sun will shine through Ohio and my old Kentucky home. Even in mountainous West Virginia where clouds may linger until just after dawn, the trend toward brighter skies will swoop in quickly.

Then aided by a double whammy of warming winds and lots of sunshine, the midday and afternoon air will feel rather pleasant. So the coolness of dawn (lows 45-50) will succumb to the warmth of afternoon (highs near 70).

At this time of year the wind is just as important as the sun in raising the temperature since after all the sun has lost its summer luster. For Oct. 1, (Thursday) the sun is as strong as it is in early March.

Looking ahead while a passing shower can occur at night, overall weather-wise clear sailing for outdoor plans with rain free conditions until Sunday night and Monday. Highs mainly in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said September will end in a blaze of sunshine glory and October will dawn in fine autumn style.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Dreary Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
After a second consecutive dry September, at least some needed rain is crossing the region before the calendar flips to October. Tony headlines the first fall rain event and its subsequent chill down.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Weather

Tony's Monday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a true taste of fall is coming just in time for October's arrival.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Summery Feel, But...

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Monday will be the warmest day across the Tri-State for the foreseeable future as highs reach the 80s. After that, two cold fronts crossing the region this week will bring much cooler temperatures. These fronts will also be accompanied by the opportunity for showers, putting an end to a two-week dry stretch.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Warmth holds on just slightly longer

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The summery feel across our region will last only two more days, then a pair of cold fronts crossing this upcoming week bring the fall chill back. The cooler temperatures will also be accompanied by increased rain chances.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Warmer temperatures this weekend, dry streak continues

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Most locations across the region are nearing two weeks without any rainfall, and the dry streak continues this weekend. Temperatures will be more reminiscent of summer as highs reach the 80s. By next week, there is finally a decent chance for some rain across the Tri-State, along with much cooler - and certainly more fall-like - temperatures.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Most Of The Sun, With None Of The Chill

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
After several days in a row of cooler-than-average temperatures, a decent warm-up is in store for the weekend. However, this will be followed by another blast of chillier air by the middle of next week. This cool air will also be accompanied by better chances for rain, certainly more than what the remnants of “Beta” have brought to the region.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT