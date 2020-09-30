Seven elementary school employees quarantined due to COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five cooks and two custodians at Spring Hill Elementary School have been asked to quarantine.

Cabell County School officials say one of the cooks tested positive for COVID-19.

The cook last worked Friday, September 25.

Contact tracing has been conducted and anyone who came in direct contact with the cook for an extended period of time has been notified.

Spring Hill Elementary is open and on the blended learning schedule.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.