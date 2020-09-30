Advertisement

Seven elementary school employees quarantined due to COVID-19

There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.
There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five cooks and two custodians at Spring Hill Elementary School have been asked to quarantine.

Cabell County School officials say one of the cooks tested positive for COVID-19.

The cook last worked Friday, September 25.

Contact tracing has been conducted and anyone who came in direct contact with the cook for an extended period of time has been notified.

Spring Hill Elementary is open and on the blended learning schedule.

