Soldier’s final homecoming surprises daughter

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - It’s been nine months since Harley Hankins has hugged her dad.

“My Dad is deployed right now. I talk with him often," she said. “It makes it much easier with him being gone. I guess you just have to stay positive and try to look forward to what’s going to happen when they come home.”

The arrival of her dad, U.S. Army soldier Clifford Hankins, wasn’t something she was expecting Wednesday.

“I wanted to do something special for her, surprise her,” Clifford Hankins said. “All the other ones, she’s met me at the airport. I figured this would be a good opportunity to come in, surprise her, and hopefully making her day.”

When Harley posed for her yearbook photo, her father sneaked in behind her to be in the shot.

Harley’s principal then showed her the photo, and when she turned around, she was stunned to see her dad standing behind her.

After 20 years of service, this will be the fourth and final deployment reunion for the pair as Hankins plans to retire.

“I’m happy he’s home,” Harley said.

