Advertisement

Three deaths at assisted living facility

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three women have died in connection to the coronavirus at an assisted living facility.

According to the Putnam County Health Department, an 84-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman died Monday night at the Bellaire at Devonshire.

Another 81-year-old woman died Tuesday night.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are also five new positive cases

Local

Man sentenced to two life sentences in deadly double Nicholas County shooting

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Roger D. Blankenship Sr. of Swiss had pleaded no contest to two counts of murder.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Pediatrician talks about the importance of flu shots for your family

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Local

Seven elementary school employees quarantined due to COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cabell County School officials say one of the cooks tested positive for COVID-19.

Studio 3

Millie Snyder talks new cookbook

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Millie Snyder on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Planning for college

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
John Boroff on Studio 3.

Video

West Carter golf invitational

Updated: 1 hour ago
West Carter golf invitational

Local

Governor to provide resources for surveillance testing in higher education

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, they will be testing 10% of faculty, students and staff of each week.

Video

7th Annual We Can Climb and Hike Run Kanawha State Forest

Updated: 3 hours ago
7th Annual We Can Climb and Hike Run Kanawha State Forest

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Hurricane Mayor talks new business in the city

Updated: 3 hours ago