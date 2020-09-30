Three deaths at assisted living facility
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three women have died in connection to the coronavirus at an assisted living facility.
According to the Putnam County Health Department, an 84-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman died Monday night at the Bellaire at Devonshire.
Another 81-year-old woman died Tuesday night.
