Williamson Police, community search for Charles Taylor; more evidence found

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charles Taylor went missing Sept. 20. Ten days later, Williamson Police did a grid search to find him.

Taylor’s sister Chastity Taylor traveled from Charleston to Williamson to be there.

“We are worried about how long he has been out here with no food no water, not being able to see,” said Chastity Taylor.

Police decided to go ahead with the search because Taylor is blind, and he suffers from a mental illness.

Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson is concerned Taylor is off his medication.

“We do know that Charles left on his own accord. He left around 5:01 a.m. from this building,” Dotson said.

Police mapped a 2-mile radius for the search from where Taylor was last seen at his apartment.

Community members and law enforcement looked in the woods and abandoned houses.

Chastity Taylor walked the railroad tracks with her brother’s friend, searching. It has been 13 days since she has talked to her brother she talked with everyday.

“Hopefully we are able to find him alive, but with him being gone so long, it’s like our chances are slim," she said. “So, if anything, we would like to find my brother’s remains so we can give him a proper burial.”

Chief Dotson says no foul play is suspected and investigators have leads.

“Well, we got several today, but I can’t disclose what they are at this time. We are following up with other agencies including Charleston, Dunbar Police Department, Charleston Police Department,” he said.

It has been a heart-wrenching time for Charles Taylor’s family as they desperately look for any signs of his disappearance.

“If he had ran off or something, he would still keep in contact. He doesn’t have anywhere to run off to,” Chastity said.

Williamson Police say they will be following up on all leads they receive in this case.

If anyone has any information about Charles Taylor’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Williamson Police Department at 304-235-3570.

