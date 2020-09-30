WSAZ Now Desk | Hurricane Mayor talks new business opening in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for Martin’s Peterbilt, a new dealership opening in Hurricane.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards joined Taylor Eaton live at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the jobs it is bringing to the city.

He also broke the news exclusively on the Now Desk that the city has plans to build a new Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department and expand Hurricane Bridge Park.

