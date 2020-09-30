WSAZ Now Desk | Pediatrician talks about the importance of flu shots for your family

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While COVID-19 may be top of mind right now, health officials are urging families not to forget about getting a flu shot.

Dr. Christy Young from Capital City Pediatrics joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the importance getting your family vaccinated and the changes her office has made to accommodate families during this pandemic--like offering drive-thru clinics.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.