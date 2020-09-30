Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Pediatrician talks about the importance of flu shots for your family

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While COVID-19 may be top of mind right now, health officials are urging families not to forget about getting a flu shot.

Dr. Christy Young from Capital City Pediatrics joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the importance getting your family vaccinated and the changes her office has made to accommodate families during this pandemic--like offering drive-thru clinics.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are also five new positive cases

Local

Man sentenced to two life sentences in deadly double Nicholas County shooting

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Roger D. Blankenship Sr. of Swiss had pleaded no contest to two counts of murder.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Pediatrician talks about the importance of flu shots for your family

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Local

Seven elementary school employees quarantined due to COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cabell County School officials say one of the cooks tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Studio 3

Millie Snyder talks new cookbook

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Millie Snyder on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Planning for college

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
John Boroff on Studio 3.

Local

Three deaths at assisted living facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Three women have died in connection to the coronavirus at an assisted living facility.

Video

West Carter golf invitational

Updated: 1 hour ago
West Carter golf invitational

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Hurricane Mayor talks new business opening in Hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for Martin’s Peterbilt, a new dealership opening in Hurricane.

Local

Governor to provide resources for surveillance testing in higher education

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, they will be testing 10% of faculty, students and staff of each week.