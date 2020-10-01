Advertisement

17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Scioto County, Ohio.
Seventeen new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Scioto County, Ohio.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Seventeen new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth health departments made that announcement Wednesday, saying it brings the total number of positive cases to 550 since the pandemic started in early April.

Four hundred fifty-seven people have since recovered.

Health officials say none of the newest cases has required hospitalization.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 (red) on the Ohio Department of Health’s metrics map.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of sexual behavior with young teens facing 101 charges

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Investigators say the suspect admitted to the accusations.

News

Man accused of sexual behavior with juveniles facing 101 charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Investigators say the suspect admitted to the accusations.

News

West Virginia to suspend fire department licensing requirements during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The suspension of licensing will continue, according to a news release, for the duration of the declared state of emergency because of COVID-19.

News

U.S. Department of Commerce invests $2.6 million for water infrastructure improvements in Kenova

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nearly $2.6 million is headed to upgrade Kenova water system.

Latest News

News

Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors, saying it's a violation that can result in hefty fines.

Local

Williamson Police, community search for Charles Taylor; more evidence found

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
“We are worried about how long he has been out here with no food no water, not being able to see,” said his sister, Chastity Taylor.

News

Soldier’s final homecoming surprises daughter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
U.S. Army soldier Clifford Hankins surprises his daughter at school after returning home from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

News

Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
While it’s important to keep a mask virtually everywhere, officials say the rearview mirror is not the place for them.

Local

More than 40 students and Cabell County Schools staff to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The quarantine affects students and staff from Cabell County Career Technology Center and Cabell Midland High School.

News

President Trump claims West Virginia mailmen stealing election ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago