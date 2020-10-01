17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Seventeen new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth health departments made that announcement Wednesday, saying it brings the total number of positive cases to 550 since the pandemic started in early April.

Four hundred fifty-seven people have since recovered.

Health officials say none of the newest cases has required hospitalization.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 (red) on the Ohio Department of Health’s metrics map.

