17 new positive cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting 17 new positive coronavirus cases.

Officials say the new cases are contributed to community spread and not to any one event or place.

There are 87 active cases.

The health departments say there have been 567 total cases since the start of the outbreak.

14 individuals have recovered, bringing that total to 471 over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains on Level 3 which is Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

