Area utility companies discuss non-payment policies during the pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic still hitting many families hard financially, we checked in with utility companies in the Tri-State about how they’re working with customers having difficulty paying their bills.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – With the COVID-19 pandemic still hitting many families hard financially, we checked in with utility companies in the Tri-State about how they’re working with customers struggling to pay their bills.

West Virginia American Water said it was the first to suspend service terminations for non-payment and will continue to do for an unknown period of time.

“As of today, we continue to suspend service shutoffs for non-payment,” WVAW said Thursday in a release. “We are preparing to resume shutoffs in the near term, but are also working with regulators and government partners to determine the exact timing and method for this to occur. We want to make sure those facing termination have an opportunity to take advantage of available assistance.”

AEP in West Virginia said the state Public Service Commission told them they are not sure yet when those disconnections will start, but AEP says its customers will be notified before anything like that would happen.

The company also reports it’s offering a new 12-month payment plan option and they are encouraging customers to contact them to work on a plan.

Kentucky Power reports that disconnections will start Oct. 20. Customers will be notified in the next couple of weeks about disconnections. The company also reports that payment plans and assistance programs will be available, and they encourage customers to give them a call. Click or tap here for more information from the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

We reached out to AEP Ohio about its plans moving forward, but we haven’t heard anything yet. We will keep trying to get answers.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

