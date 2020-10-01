Advertisement

Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights cancels events

The Winter Wonderland of Lights has cancelled some of their events for 2020.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Winter Wonderland of Lights has cancelled some of their events for 2020.

According to the officials with the WWOL, due to the coronavirus, they have decided to cancel the beauty pageant, Breakfast with Santa and Karaoke with Santa.

Officials with the Winter Wonderland of Lights say they are working with the city and volunteers to figure out the best course of action for other events including the parade, train rides and Santa house.

As of October 1, they say they are planning to have the Opening Ceremony on November 16.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

