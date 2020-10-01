Advertisement

Coronavirus death in Boyd County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 68-year-old man died in connection to the coronavirus. 11 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials say there are 13 new positive cases as of Thursday.

There have been 508 coronavirus cases.

Nine more individuals have recovered, bringing that total to 383.

